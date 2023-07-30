Four-star running back Caden Durham names LSU football inside top three

Caden Durham, a four-star running back out of Duncanville, Texas, has put LSU football in his top three, alongside Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

While the Tigers and the Sooners were the frontrunners for Durham, other schools including Alabama, Florida, and Auburn were among 35 offers for the running back before his home-state Aggies rounded out the top three. Durham ranked as one of the top 10 high school running backs, per the 247Sports Composite, as well as a top-20 player in Texas and one of the top 100 players in the country regardless of position.

More LSU Football Recruiting: LSU football lands 2024 four-star cornerback Cai Bates

Tigers Head Coach Brian Kelly during the LSU Tigers Spring Game at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY NETWORK. Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Durham gained over 2,000 yards from scrimmage in his junior year of high school, scoring 37 total touchdowns. Should he commit to LSU, Durham will join a 2024 Tigers recruiting class ranked 11th in the nation. He would be the first running back in the class of 2024 to commit to LSU

More LSU Sports: LSU baseball lands Alabama baseball pitcher Luke Holman out of transfer portal

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Four-star running back Caden Durham names LSU football in top three