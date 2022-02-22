Four-star running back announces Penn State visit

One of the top running backs in the Class of 2023 is officially heading to Penn State for a visit this summer. Treyaun Webb, of Jacksonville, Florida, announced on his Twitter account on Monday that he has a date set for an official visit to Happy Valley.

According to his profile on 247 Sports, Webb has two official visits currently scheduled. Penn State is the first of the two currently confirmed, with a visit t South Carolina set a couple of weeks after the trip to State College. Penn State is one of many schools considered with warm interest from Webb, which also includes South Carolina, Georgia, Oklahoma, and USC. Webb previously announced he would only be making official visits to schools he had in his top five, so Penn State is officially in the running.

Webb is the nation’s sixth-ranked running back in the Class of 2023 according to the composite rankings from 247 Sports. He is also the 147th-ranked player overall in the Class f 2023 and the 29th-top player in the state of Florida.

Penn State just signed the top running back in the country for the Class of 2022 with Nicholas Singleton and the addition of Kaytron Allen gave the Nittany Lions a terrific duo of running backs in the most recent recruiting class.

Official Visit To Penn State June 11th #WeAre 🦁 — Treyaun Webb (@w_treyaun) February 21, 2022

