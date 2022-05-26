Four-star running back to announce commitment Thursday

One of the nation’s top running backs in the 2023 recruiting cycle is set to make his college decision Thursday night on CBS Sports Live.

Jayden Limarof Lake Stevens (Wash.) High School has Notre Dame among his four finalists and the Irish seem to be the favorite. Limar checks in as the nation’s 11th overall running back on 247Sports and has offers from some true powerhouses such as Alabama, Georgia, USC, Texas A&M, Texas, Auburn, and several others.

His finalists however are only Notre Dame, Michigan, Oregon, and in a bit of a surprise, Arizona.

Limar was recently on Notre Dame’s campus for the annual Blue-Gold game. Notre Dame will be hoping to land the commitment, especially after running back Sedrick Irvin, Jr.’s decommitment from the class last week.

