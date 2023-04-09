Four-star Rowan Byrne visits Rutgers football on Saturday

New York offensive lineman Rowan Byrne checked in with Rutgers football on Saturday for spring practice. It was another visit for one of the nation’s top offensive linemen at a program where he is certainly no stranger.

Byrne recently was named a four-star by On3 as well as being ranked as the top recruit in New York in the 2025 recruiting class.

He has been a frequent visitor to Rutgers over the past year since being offered by the Big Ten program during the summer at camp.

He holds Power Five offers from Boston College, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Syracuse. He took a visit to Syracuse last week.

Byrne tweeted about his visit to the Scarlet Knights on Saturday:

Two weeks ago, Byrne gave an update on where things stand with Rutgers:

“My recruitment with Rutgers is going great, always treated like family when I’m over there. When Ajani was on spring break last week and I saw him he only had great things to say about Rutgers, the culture, and the coaching staff.”

