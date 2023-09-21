Four-star recruit is returning to Gainesville on Saturday night

The Florida Gators will host a returning four-star recruit from the 2025 class on Saturday night when the Orange and Blue welcome the Charlotte 49ers.

Dodge County High School (Georgia) athlete Darrell Johnson told On3 reporters that he’ll be in Gainesville for his third visit to UF, and he seems elated to interact with the coaching staff again.

“I just like the vibe from the staff, the love they give me, and how they treat me down there,” Johnson said. “I’m ready to come down for my first game of the season.”

Johnson made two official visits to Florida since being offered in June, enjoying the Grill in the Ville event in July and one time before that in March. Reports also say that Johnson has been in daily contact with the Gators since early August.

Johnson is rated ar four stars on both the On3 and 247Sports scales. He ranks at No. 50 in 247Sports top 200 and is the 4th overall among the “athlete” position.

The Florida Gators take on the Charlotte 49ers in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. EDT and will stream on SEC Network+.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire