Four-star recruit Aaron Butler commits to Colorado via Deion Sanders’ Instagram Live

Colorado just picked up a big commitment in its 2024 class.

Four-star athlete Aaron Butler from Calabasas, California committed to the Buffs on Tuesday in a rather unconventional way, joining head coach Deion Sanders’ Instagram Live to make the announcement.

Butler’s pledge, which was confirmed by several other sources, makes him the top-rated commit in Colorado’s 2024 class. The 6-foot, 165-pound Butler is ranked as the No. 65 overall recruit, No. 5 athlete and the No. 9 recruit in California, according to 247Sports.

He had multiple offers on the table, most notably from Alabama and Oregon, and was previously committed to USC.

The times in Boulder have changed since the hiring of Sanders, and earning Butler’s commitment over the likes of current powers Alabama, Oregon and USC indeed confirms that.

