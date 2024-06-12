Four-star receiver has USC as one of three finalists

Four-star receiver Corey Simms is down to three schools: USC, Penn State, and Missouri. The 2025 receiver from St. Louis has clearly become more impressed with USC over the course of this recruitment.

Trojans Wire recruiting writer Don James pointed out a few details in early April:

“Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Kansas, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee and USC are the top 12.

“USC receiver coach Dennis Simmons and head coach Lincoln Riley offered Simms back in January. His visit on June 7 could be what lands the Missouri native with the Trojans. Nebraska is the current favorite to land Simms at the moment.”

The fact that Simms previously had a list of 12 schools shows that he has been patient in whittling down his list. It is also notable that Nebraska, previously viewed as the favorite, didn’t even make the next to last cut of this recruitment. Things change all the time in recruiting. Now let’s see if USC can close the sale.

"I feel like I can fit in with all three of them. It's just all about what I want.” Four-star WR Corey Simms (@C0rey_Simms3) has a final three and discussed it with @Rivals:https://t.co/upiMBxZRgg pic.twitter.com/0mZYeeBE0p — Greg Smith (@GregSmithRivals) June 12, 2024

