Four-star receiver Talyn Taylor announces commitment decision

The Georgia Bulldogs have seen recruiting heat up thus far through the month of June, and another major target for Coach Kirby Smart announced his official decision on Tuesday night. Talyn Taylor, a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2025, committed to Georgia over Ohio State and Notre Dame less than two weeks after taking an official visit to Athens.

Taylor is listed at 6-foot-1, 173 pounds. He is originally from Geneva, Illinois, where he recorded 801 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022 for Geneva Community High School. His body control, jump ball ability, and elusiveness have been heavily praised, contributing to his rating as the fourth best player in the state of Illinois in the 2025 class.

When asked about why he chose the Bulldogs, Taylor said, “Coach Smart, in my eyes, is the next Nick Saban. He’s a great coach. He has a great future at the University of Georgia.” He also heaped praise on wide receivers coach James Coley, brought in by the Bulldogs in February to replace Bryan McClendon.

With the addition of Taylor, the Bulldogs now have 13 commitments in the class of 2025 and have moved to third and fourth place in the On3 and 247Sports recruiting rankings respectively. Taylor is the Bulldogs’ second wide receiver commit, joining three-star Thomas Blackshear.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire