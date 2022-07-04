Four-star receiver sets decision date; Penn State in Top 5

Penn State has been busy this summer putting together one of the best recruiting classes in the Big Ten and in the nation for the Class of 2023. After an eventful and rewarding month of June, Penn State is hoping to keep the good news flowing throughout July. Toward the end of the month, one key recruiting target will announce his college decision, and Penn State is considered to be in the mix.

Carmelo Taylor, from Roanoke, Virginia, announced on his Twitter account that he will be sharing his college decision with the public on July 25. In that announcement, Taylor revealed his top five schools as the decision looms. Penn State was among those in the final running, with Maryland, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia being the others.

Taylor made two official visits in the month of June, with Penn State getting the last opportunity for an official visit on campus. Taylor’s other official visit was to South Carolina. Judging strictly by his Twitter feed, the trip to Columbia went pretty well, which is part of the reason the Gamecocks are considered one of the top contenders for Taylor’s commitment.

While there are no crystal ball predictions currently on file at 247Sports, the On3 prediction machine gives fairly even chances to Virginia Tech (37.0%) and South Carolina (32.3%) to receive Taylor’s verbal commitment later in the month. Penn State is third in the running according to the On3 prediction machine with a 27.7% chance of securing the commitment. We may get a better read on things once any crystal ball predictions are formally submitted, but Penn State does appear to be on the outside looking in down the stretch.

There would be nothing current Virginia Tech head coach and former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry would love more than to “dominate the state” by keeping Taylor close to home and away from the Nittany Lions (and Gamecocks).

Here is a look at this Class of 2023 wide receiver that could be flying under the radar for many out of Virginia.

Story continues

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 6 48 Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 – 6 42 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Roanoke, VA Projected Position Wide receiver Height 5′-11″ Weight 150 lb Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on May 27, 2022

Official visit on June 24, 2022.

Offers

Maryland (top 5)

Penn State (top 5)

South Carolina (top 5)

Virginia Tech (top 5)

West Virginia (top 5)

Liberty

Old Dominion

Crystal Ball

There are no crystal ball predictions at this time.

Twitter

Top 5 brewing! My commitment date will be on the 25th, stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/CcpgQn37b1 — Carmelo D. Taylor (@hellcatmelo) July 3, 2022

Enjoyed my moment down in Colombia with the GameCocks @CoachSBeamer @coachjstepp

And hopefully one day, I'll he holding this exact trophy standing at a podium. Thank you for the experience and opportunity. See you again, soon… *Uncommitted* pic.twitter.com/FkLxfAAZ4Y — Carmelo D. Taylor (@hellcatmelo) June 13, 2022

1

1