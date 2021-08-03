Four-star receiver on Dan Mullen: ‘A little bit more of a standoffish coach’

Four-star wide receiver Jayden Gibson made pit stops to Georgia and Florida after the near monthlong NCAA dead period was lifted last Friday. He made the trek to the Bulldogs and then traveled south to the Swamp Saturday. After a pair of visits, he updated where his recruitment stands currently.

Gibson raved about his trip to Athens and said the facilities there were the best he has ever seen. He thinks highly of coach Kirby Smart and likes how wide receiver coach Cortez Hankton coaches. Despite the late offer, it seems like UGA has asserted itself as a real contender for Gibson’s pledge. However, he said enjoyed his trip to see the Gators.

“Florida was cool,” Gibson said, according to Swamp247. Saturday was all about having fun and it was a lot of fun, I’m not going to lie. We had a water balloon fight. It was like the Gator Olympics. We had a bunch of different events and they split us into different teams and that kind of stuff. Really, I just like spending time there. That’s the thing with Florida, it’s really about spending time with them and getting to know them because at other schools, they kind of put that stuff on display.”

He expanded on that thought and said that Georgia and Miami go out of their way to establish a relationship with a prospect.

“At Florida, they don’t really sell you that,” Gibson said. “That’s fine, I don’t want them to sell something that’s not true. They are just like, ‘We are going to develop you, we are going to get you to the league and we are going to get you a good education.’ It’s all that stuff. Coach (Dan) Mullen, he’s a little bit more of a standoffish coach. So, you got to spend more time with him to get to know him. That’s how I see it.”

Gibson continued and said that wide receiver coach Billy Gonzales balances out coach Mullen and that he serves as the yin to his yang. Florida is still considered a lock to get one of his last three official visits and pegged as the favorite for his pledge, according to 247Sports. Gibson provided good insight on how Mullen and his coaching staff approach recruiting.

Story continues

Related

SEC East preview: ESPN a bit skeptical about the Gators Florida impressed this coveted running back on visit last weekend This four-star defensive back logs another visit to Florida Where would Florida stand in SEC power rankings if Texas and Oklahoma joined right now? This five-star receiver says Florida is starting to feel like home after FNL visit

List