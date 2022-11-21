Four-star receiver announces decommitment from Penn State

While Penn State may be racking up wins on the field in November, this weekend saw the Nittany Lions take a loss on the recruiting trail. At least, a temporary loss. Wide receiver Ejani Shakir announced his decommitment from Penn State’s Class of 2023 on Sunday and has reopened his recruiting process as we begin to approach the early signing period.

“First, I would like to thank Penn State, Coach Franklin, Coach Stubbs, and staff for taking their time to recruit and host me and my family to an amazing university,” Shakir said in a statement shared on his Twitter account Sunday evening. “I want to thank the Penn State fans for all the love and support throughout my recruitment process. With that being said, I will be decommitting from Penn State University.”

Shakir is a four-star wide receiver from New Jersey who committed to Penn State back in May after making a handful of official and unofficial visits to Penn State’s campus during his recruiting process.

What this news means for Penn State’s recruiting class in 2023 remains to be seen. It may not be entirely out of the question that Shakir returns to his commitment tot he Nittany Lions, but the timing of his announcement does suggest he may be taking a serious look at other options in the final month leading up to the early signing period, assuming he signs with a school of his choosing in the early signing period.

We’ll see where Shakir ends up as he continues his recruiting process moving forward.

