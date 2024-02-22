Four-star RB Rickey Stewart sets Texas visit

Four-star running back Rickey Stewart has set a Texas visit for April 6.

Stewart is the No. 19 running back in the nation for the 2025 recruiting class, according to On3 Sports. The Chapel Hill (Tyler, TX) product was verbally committed to SMU but chose to re-open his recruitment on Jan. 31.

Texas stands as the heavy favorite in Stewart’s recruitment currently with a 96.3 chance of landing him according to On3’s recruiting prediction machine.

As a junior in 2023, Stewart rushed for 2,855 yards and 40 touchdowns, averaging 10.5 yards per carry. He added on 18 receptions for 284 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

