Four-star RB Rickey Stewart commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns’ 2025 recruiting class is starting to pick up steam. The Longhorns added yet another elite running back after leading the way in recruiting at the position the last couple of seasons.

Running backs coach Tashard Choice earned a commitment from Chapel Hill (TX) running back Rickey Stewart on Saturday. He ranks as the No. 20 overall running back and No. 247 overall player in the 247Sports composite, but those rankings might too heavily weigh the smaller school competition Stewart played against.

Stewart saw offers from Alabama, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee and Ole Miss among others after an impressive early start to his career. In his sophomore and junior seasons combined, Stewart ran for 5,117 yards, 68 touchdowns and around 10 yards per carry.

He would add another elite recruit to Texas running back coach Tashard Choice’s resume. Choice has brought his fair share of blue chippers to Austin including five-star back CJ Baxter and elite recruits in Jerrick Gibson and Christian Clark.

Texas will look to build momentum off the strong recruiting start.

BEAST TEXAS TO AUSTIN! 2025 Tyler (Texas) Chapel Hill RB Rickey Stewart has committed to Texas! STORY (FREE): https://t.co/gL0cxsBMvR pic.twitter.com/T4hbziDOWU — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) April 6, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire