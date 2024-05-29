Four-star RB recruit James Simon commits to Texas football over LSU, Notre Dame

Tashard Choice strikes again.

Four-star running back James Simon announced his commitment to Texas on Wednesday. He's the second RB recruit in the 2025 class and the 10th recruit overall. Simon chose the Longhorns over LSU and Notre Dame. He also had a few choice words for Texas' rival across the Red River.

BREAKING: Four-Star RB James Simon has Committed to Texas, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’0 197 RB from Shreveport, LA chose the Longhorns over LSU and Notre Dame



“SEC takeover sucks to be a Sooner HOOK EM🤘”https://t.co/C5o5QYffYq pic.twitter.com/xRLh5doXcW — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 29, 2024

A Shrevport, La., product, Simon goes to school at Calvary Baptist Academy and is the 5th-ranked RB in Louisiana and 10th nationally. He measures in at 6 feet, 197 pounds and rushed for 1,600 yards and 21 touchdowns on 191 carries this past season.

Texas Longhorns running backs coach Tashard Choice speaks to media at Texas media day at the Superdome on Dec. 30 in New Orleans. Choice has a reputation for developing and recruiting RBs with Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, Jonathon Brooks and Keilan Robinson all being drafted into the NFL in the past two years.

Choice has a reputation for developing and recruiting RBs with Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, Jonathon Brooks and Keilan Robinson all being drafted into the NFL in the past two years. In 2024, Choice recruited six backs including four-star Jerrick Gibson.

Simon joins Rickey Stewart as the second RB in the 2025 recruiting class. Thus far, Texas has the 13th ranked class overall and has not signed a five-star yet. However, five-star receiver Dakorien Moore recently decommitted from LSU, with analysts predicting Texas as his next potential destination.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: James Simon, four-star RB recruit commits to Texas football