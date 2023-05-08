Four-star RB Micah Welch announces upcoming Colorado official visit
It hasn’t been easy keeping up with the number of top-tier recruits visiting Boulder these days, but that’s ultimately a good thing for Colorado football.
This summer, the Buffaloes are set to host four-star class of 2024 running back Micah Welch on an official visit from June 9-11, according to his Twitter. Rivals ranks Welch as the No. 15 RB in the class.
The 5-foot-9, 195-pound prospect averaged over six yards per carry and rushed for a total of 1,371 yards during his junior season at Baldwin High School in Georgia. Welch also scored a combined 35 touchdowns on the ground the past two seasons.
Colorado running backs coach Gary “Flea” Harrell is currently looking for his first 2024 commit.
