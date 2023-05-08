Four-star RB Micah Welch announces upcoming Colorado official visit

It hasn’t been easy keeping up with the number of top-tier recruits visiting Boulder these days, but that’s ultimately a good thing for Colorado football.

This summer, the Buffaloes are set to host four-star class of 2024 running back Micah Welch on an official visit from June 9-11, according to his Twitter. Rivals ranks Welch as the No. 15 RB in the class.

The 5-foot-9, 195-pound prospect averaged over six yards per carry and rushed for a total of 1,371 yards during his junior season at Baldwin High School in Georgia. Welch also scored a combined 35 touchdowns on the ground the past two seasons.

Colorado running backs coach Gary “Flea” Harrell is currently looking for his first 2024 commit.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

More Recruiting!

Tony's Take: The Buffs' Florida pipeline is open and flowing Colorado offers four-star Florida QB commit Austin Simmons Five-star 2024 Colorado target Williams Nwaneri names top 10

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire