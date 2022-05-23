Four-star RB Jeremiah Cobb includes Texas in top six schools

Texas is looking to gain some momentum on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class over the coming months.

As it stands now, the Longhorns have the No. 18 class in the country with five commits. The group features four four-star recruits and one three-star prospect.

It’s clear Texas is planning to take two running backs in their 2023 class, and one has already committed in DeSoto’s Tre Wisner. The Longhorns are also in the mix for Jeremiah Cobb and Cedric Baxter Jr.

Cobb released the top six schools left in his recruitment on Monday, and Texas made the cut alongside Tennessee, Georgia, Clemson, Auburn and LSU.

The Alabama native is rated the No. 12 running back in the country for the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports. He currently has two crystal ball predictions in favor of Auburn, so the Longhorns will likely need to make up ground to sway him to Austin.

In 2021, Cobb rushed for 2,163 yards and 30 touchdowns. He added on 24 receptions for 561 yards and eight touchdowns through the air.

