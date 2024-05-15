Four-star RB James Simon sets commitment date

Texas is likely to add another member to its 2025 recruiting class in the near future.

Four-star running back James Simon revealed on Monday that he will announce his commitment at the On3 Elite Series event in Nashville on May 29. Simon will choose between Texas, LSU, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M.

The Longhorns have emerged as the heavy favorite in his recruitment over the last few weeks. Five 247Sports crystal ball predictions have been entered in favor of Texas to land Simon this month.

Simon is ranked the No. 4 prospect in Louisiana and No. 8 running back nationally according to 247Sports.

𝙀𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙚 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙨 𝙃𝙚𝙧𝙚 RB James Simon will decide between Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Texas, LSU, and Alabama LIVE from the On3 Elite Series‼️

￼https://t.co/Jx43Awplfa pic.twitter.com/Adj5jpdtOg — On3 Elite (@On3Elite) May 13, 2024

