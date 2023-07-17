Four-star RB Daniel Hill announces USC as a finalist

Merdian (Mississippi) four-star running back Daniel Hill made an announcement this past Friday. He said that he intends to make his final decision on Aug. 23. He made that declaration in an Instagram story post.

Hill has five finalists: USC, Alabama, Mississippi State, Tennessee and South Carolina.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound prospect is the No. 193 overall player and the No. 14 athlete in the country for the class of 2024, per the 247Sports composite rankings. He’s also the No. 6 player from the state of Mississippi.

Hill is a Mississippi native who stars on both sides of the football for Meridian High School, at linebacker and running back, but he projects as a running back at the college level for USC.

Hill had 199 carries during his junior season, totaling 1,406 all-purpose yards and 21 touchdowns. USC has a very deep running back room this year with several players who will be expected to share the workload. The Trojans want to cultivate that same level of depth on future rosters.

