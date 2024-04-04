Four-star RB Bo Jackson names top schools

Four-star running back recruit Bo Jackson has named his top schools before he makes his rounds to several different colleges this spring. Jackson’s top schools are Rutgers, Ohio State, Oregon, Georgia, West Virginia, Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Michigan, Kentucky and Penn State.

Bo Jackson plays high school football for Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School in Cleveland, Ohio. Jackson is the No. 70 recruit in the class of 2025, per 247Sports. Jackson is the fourth-ranked running back in the country and the fourth-ranked player in Ohio.

Jackson plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs on April 6. The talented running back has spring visits with several of his top schools in Ohio State, Rutgers, Penn State, Alabama, and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound running back is currently projected to commit to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Jackson has over a dozen total scholarship offers.

Jackson is a versatile athlete that plays football, basketball and baseball. As a junior, the Villa Angela-St. Joseph standout accumulated 1,700 yards and 28 total touchdowns. On tape, Jackson shows an outstanding combination of speed and vision, which is why he one of the top running back prospects in the country.

NEWS: Four-Star RB Bo Jackson is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’0 210 RB from Cleveland, OH is ranked as a Top 70 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (No. 5 RB) per On3 Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/RrVwpWdwkd pic.twitter.com/AYBpsFCK8G — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 2, 2024

Georgia has the No. 16 recruiting class in the nation in the 2025 cycle, per 247Sports. The Bulldogs already have a commitment from a 2025 running back in four-star Bo Walker. However, Georgia usually signs a pair of running back recruits each recruiting cycle. It would be a lot of fun for Georgia to have two running backs named Bo!

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire