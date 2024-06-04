Four-star RB Bo Jackson staying home to play for Ohio State

Ohio State just landed one of the top running backs in the 2025 class.

That’s because Cleveland (Ohio) Villa Angela Joseph four-star running back Bo Jackson committed to the team.

Jackson was on campus last weekend for an official visit. He still had visits on the schedule to Alabama June 7. He’d already taken an official visit to Georgia. While on the visit to Ohio State it was made clear to him that he’s still the number one priority at the position for coach Ryan Day.

Jackson is the 13th commitment for the Buckeyes’ 2025 recruiting class which is currently ranked No. 2 in the Rivals team rankings.

WHAT THE BUCKEYES ARE GETTING

When you see Jackson on film or in person the first thing that stands out is his size. He’s a legit and well put-together 6-foot, 200+ pounds. That tells you right away that he has the frame to be able to run between the tackles in the Big Ten. However, he’s not just a bruising back. Jackson has the ability to bounce outside if needed which helps him to be a back that is scheme versatile.

Jackson was very productive running the ball as a junior. He has almost 30 total touchdowns and 1,700 rushing yards. He did that on over 10 yards a carry. The Ohio native should be an early contributor at Ohio State provided he stays healthy.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR OHIO STATE

The Buckeyes had locked in on Jackson. So it always feels good when your top target at a position not only commits but does so ahead of schedule. New running backs coach Carlos Locklyn wanted to get that one-on-one time with Jackson and his family. He was the only running back that Ohio State brought to campus last weekend and that strategy paid off.

This is also another opportunity for the Buckeyes to flex its muscles with a top in-state prospect. Five of the top 10 Ohio prospects for the class of 2025 are committed to the Buckeyes. They’ll get at least one more and have a chance to flip a couple four-stars from the state down the line.

Keeping him away from a pair of national programs in Alabama and Georgia is a bonus.