Four-star RB Bo Jackson sets visit with Georgia football

Four-star running back recruit Bo Jackson plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs on April 6. Jackson is taking an unofficial visit to Georgia, who offered him a scholarship in Jan. 2024. The talented running back has also scheduled spring visits with Ohio State, Rutgers, Penn State, Alabama, and Tennessee.

Bo Jackson plays high school football for Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School in Cleveland, Ohio. Jackson is the No. 75 recruit in the class of 2025, per 247Sports. Jackson is the sixth-ranked running back in the country and the fourth-ranked player in Ohio.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound running back is currently projected to commit to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Jackson has scholarship offers from Indiana, Oregon, Miami and more.

Jackson is a versatile athlete that plays football, basketball and baseball. As a junior, the Villa Angela-St. Joseph star racked up 1,700 yards and 28 total touchdowns. On tape, Jackson displays an excellent combination of speed and vision.

Georgia has the No. 8 recruiting class in the nation in the 2025 cycle, per 247Sports. The Bulldogs already have a commitment from a 2025 running back in four-star Bo Walker. However, Georgia typically signs a pair of running back recruits each recruiting cycle.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire