Four-star RB Antwan Raymond commits to Rutgers, reclassifies to 2024 class

The Rutgers running back room ahead of the 2024 season just got that much deeper.

Antwan Raymond, the Rivals four-star running back recruit originally in the class of 2025, just reclassified and committed to Greg Schiano's program on Wednesday afternoon. The former Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International star will enroll at RU next month as a member of the current class.

"Me and my family decided it would be best for me to go to Rutgers University," Raymond told Rivals. "It's an amazing program with amazing people in the building. Not just that, but I'm going to be reclassifying as a 2024.

"It's an offer I couldn't deny."

*****

*****

The balanced back says family played a large part in the decision. RU afford the Montreal native and his family a reasonable commute for college and certainly college football Saturdays.

"I think they're amazing people," he said. "Coach (Daniele) Shaw is an amazing guy, he's been treating me and my mom the best. I really do think he can teach me new things and take me to that next level.

"Coach Schiano as well. I think the mental side of the game, he's got it down pat. He has the experience and he's an amazing man. I really do believe Rutgers is not built for anybody, there's a certain type of person or mentality you have to have to go to Rutgers because of Schiano's culture and how he runs it."

Raymond amassed more than 30 scholarship offers during his rise and move from Canada to America last offseason. In the fall of 2023, he dominated strong competition in the Sunshine State and beyond to the tune of about 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns from scrimmage.

Despite the breakout campaign, the soon-to-be college freshman says he has more to show out of the backfield.

"I try to pride myself on being versatile, and running routes as well," Raymond said. "They (RU) see that for me, they see me fitting in as a big, powerful back in the Big Ten. That's the name of the game."

Another major factor in the decision to work to enroll this summer was the February shutdown of Clearwater Academy International's football program. Many foreign players on the roster have been looking for prep schools across the country while Raymond has been able to get back to his native Montreal to evaluate his options.

"With the whole program shutting down, it didn't make sense for me to go to another school," he said. "I think I'm ready mentally, physically for the next level and my coaches do as well.

"The shut down was terrible, but it got me closer to my goal to play Power Four ball at the next level. They can expect a hard-working football player, a great person and a great man who is going to compete day one -- for everything."

Rutgers brought in a top-40 recruiting class in February and Raymond would represent the third blue-chipper of the group.

