Four-star RB among the players expected to make official visits Wisconsin this weekend

MADISON – The Wisconsin football program scored commitments from two four-star players last weekend.

Could Week 2 of the June recruiting season lead to the addition of the first running back of the 2025 class?

Byron Louis, a four-star running back from Plantation, Florida, is expected to be among the 10 players who make official visits to the Badgers this weekend.

His visit comes one week after UW secured oral commitments from Logan Powell, an offensive lineman from Phoenix, and Rukeem Stroud, a defensive back from Tampa, Florida.

Powell received four-star status from Rivals and 247sports and three stars from On3 and ESPN. Stroud received four stars from Rivals and three from the other three sites.

Those commitments give Wisconsin 13 known commitments for its 2025 class. As of Wednesday night, the group ranked 14th nationally by Rivals, 16th by 247sports and 21st by On3.

Here are the players expected to make an official visit to UW this weekend.

Brenden Anes, outside linebacker, Page (Tennessee)

The 6-3, 225-pounder committed to the Badgers in January. He has helped his high school team reach the state final for the past two seasons and finished with 99 tackles, 63 solo, with eight sacks and three interceptions last season.

Cam Clark, offensive line, Dexter (Michigan)

The 6-7, 275-pound tackle is one of three committed offensive linemen in the Badgers’ 2025 class. The consensus three-star prospect picked UW in April after announcing offers from Purdue, Kansas and Georgia Tech during the previous month. He announced on X an offer from Michigan State on May 14.

Nicolas Clayton, edge rusher, Buchholz (Florida)

The 6-5, 215-pound three-star prospect from Gainesville announced offers from USC, Purdue, Florida State and Michigan State since the start of May. He took an official visit to Nebraska on May 10-12. He was at Central Florida last weekend and announced a visit to Illinois for June. 21.

Grant Dean, safety, Neenah

The 6-0, 180-pound three-star prospect committed to UW in April. He was a two-way standout for Neenah who was a second-team Associated Press all-state selection at running back and a second team all-Fox Valley Association pick at DB. He is also a track standout who finished third in the 400 meters at the state meet (48.85) and qualified in the 100.

Eugene Hilton Jr., receiver, Zionsville (Indiana)

The son of former Indianapolis Colts pro bowler T.Y. Hilton is listed as a four-star recruit by Rivals and a three-star player by 247sports and On3.

Byron Louis, running back, American Heritage (Florida)

The 6-0, 204-pound back competes for the same high school that produced incoming UW freshman DB Xavier Lucas. Louis made an official visit to Miami last weekend and announced a visit to Ohio State (June 14-16) and to Florida State (June. 21-23).

Remington Moss, defensive back/safety, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic (Virginia)

Moss (6-3, 192) was the second player to commit to UW’s 2025 class. He picked off two passes last season and allowed just seven catches for the season.

Wilnerson Telemaque, defensive end, Monsignor Pace (Florida)

The Badgers are in a four-team battle with West Virginia, Florida and Georgia for the services of the 6-6, 250-pound lineman. He announced on X his plan to declare his choice on June. 18. The consensus three-star prospect made his official visit to West Virginia last weekend.

Jahmare Washington, defensive back, Morgan Park (Illinois)

At 6-2, 170-pounds, Washington fits the mold of the long, rangy defensive backs the Badgers are pursuing these days. A consensus three-star recruit, Washington has announced 16 offers since the start of the year. The list includes Big Ten rivals Indiana and Michigan State.

Hardy Watts, offensive line, Dexter School (Massachusetts)

In addition to Wisconsin, Watts announced official visits to Duke (June 14-16) and Michigan (June 21-23). He was at Clemson last weekend. He a four-star prospect according to Rivals and On3.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Four-star RB among the players expected to visit Wisconsin football