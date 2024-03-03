Four-star RB Akylin Dear includes Auburn in top 12

Akylin Dear has easily submitted himself to be one of the most elusive and dangerous running backs in the 2025 recruiting class, with many big name programs on the hunt to land him. Now, the four-star out of Quitman High School (Miss.) has shortened his list to just 12 schools.

That list includes the likes of Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Miami, Texas, Florida State, Florida, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Head coach Hugh Freeze and running backs coach Derrick Nix visited Dear back in late January, where the visit gave the running back a positive outlook on Auburn’s program.

Dear is ranked as the No. 64 overall player and No. 3 running back in the On3 industry ranking. He is also ranked the No. 3 player in the state of Mississippi.

Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class has the potential to improve its stock from its current No. 8 national ranking if Dear commits and signs. He would be the Tigers’ first running back of the class.

NEWS: Elite 2025 RB Akylin Dear is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools! The 6’0 210 RB from Quitman, MS is ranked as the No. 2 RB in the ‘25 Class (per On3) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/TlngboccON pic.twitter.com/QCJbNu4Wbj — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 29, 2024

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Tyler on Twitter @traley34

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire