Four-star quarterback Troy Huhn commits to Penn State

Troy Huhn had a wild ride with his recruitment over the last few weeks but after taking trips to Penn State and Ohio State, the 2026 four-star quarterback has reached a decision.

The San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills standout is headed to Happy Valley.

“The big thing for me was the family environment,” Huhn said.

“Coach (James) Franklin did a great job and so did the whole entire staff. I felt very welcome when I was there. It felt like home walking in that office. I felt really supported, they all loved me and I really appreciate the love they showed me. I felt like a priority when I was there and that means a lot to me.”

His talks with new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki was a big factor. Huhn felt immediately comfortable and had an immediate bond with the Nittany Lions offensive coordinator.

“He’s awesome,” Huhn said. “He’s the heart of the offense no doubt about it. He’s a great person, has a lot of fun with it but he’s also a serious person. That’s what you need out of it. He’s definitely the heart of it and I can’t wait to play for him.”

The last few weeks were a wild ride. Texas was a top program but then Dia Bell committed to the Longhorns. Michigan was a top team but then Brady Hart pledged to the Wolverines.

The Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions came into the picture and now he’s committed.

“It was all a little crazy,” Huhn said. “When I was at Michigan I remember going into their office and they told me they got a commit so I had to cancel that trip.

“I’m glad it happened because I found where I wanted to be and found where I wanted to go but it was a little crazy.”

