Four-star quarterback sets visit date

A four-star quarterback out of California has scheduled a visit with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. TJ Lateef will make an official visit to Lincoln on Friday, April 26.

In ten games last season, he threw for 1,965 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. As a sophomore, he threw for 2,446 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games.

The class of 2025 prospect currently holds 14 offers, including Big Ten schools Penn State and Michigan State. Nebraska’s class of 2025 currently holds three commitments.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire