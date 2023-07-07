Four-star quarterback Demond Williams decommits from Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin

Class of 2024 quarterback Demond Williams announced his decommitment from Ole Miss football and Lane Kiffin on Friday evening.

Williams is rated by the 247Sports Composite as a four-star prospect. He had originally committed to play for the Rebels on December 30.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound prospect hails from Chandler, Arizona, and is ranked as the No. 16 quarterback and the No. 299 overall prospect in the 2024 cycle.

"First, I would like to thank Coach Kiffin, Coach (Charlie) Weis and all of the Ole Miss staff that has believed in my abilities and been there for me since Day 1," Williams wrote in a graphic posted to Twitter. "I will forever appreciate the consistent love from the fanbase and community of Oxford."

Williams went on to say in his post that Ole Miss remains in consideration as one of his "top choices."

The news comes roughly two weeks after Class of 2025 quarterback Austin Simmons flipped his commitment from Florida to Ole Miss and reclassified up to 2023 to arrive on campus this summer.

Williams was the only quarterback in Ole Miss' 2024 recruiting class before his decommitment. The class ranked 23rd in the nation before his departure.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

