Four-star quarterback committed to Arkansas transfers to Conway

Tne transfer portal is still open, looks like.

High-school football players have been transferring from school to school for a competitive advantage for generations. No transfer portal required. But now that one exists at the college level, high-schoolers moving draws a bit more interest than it once did.

That’s the case for Grayson Wilson, who is set to leave Central Arkansas Christian this late spring and will play his senior season at Conway High in the fall, instead. CAC is located in North Little Rock and plays at the 4A level. Conway is about 25 miles north of Little Rock and plays at the 6A level.

Wilson draws special interest in Northwest Arkansas because he’s a Razorbacks commit. He’s rated as a four-star recruit by Rivals and threw for 3,413 yards with 41 touchdowns and two interceptions last year. Competition will be stiffer at 6A.

Arkansas currently has a bevy of young quarterbacks on its roster. Starter Taylen Green has two seasons of eligibility left. Malachi Singleton is a redshirt freshman and KJ Jackson is preparing for his first year of college football, period. Walk-on Austin Ledbetter handles things for the scout team.

In the age of the portal, however, it’s hard to imagine Arkansas could ever quite have enough quarterbacks.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire