Four-star quarterback Antwann Hill Jr. decommits from Colorado

Just about every college football program is dealing with decommits right now, but Colorado has now suffered three big blows since Nov. 12.

On Sunday, class of 2025 four-star quarterback Antwann Hill Jr. became the latest, joining 2025 wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. and 2024 offensive lineman Talan Chandler. Hayes Fawcett of On3 was the first to break the news of Hill’s decommitment.

Hill, the No. 5 ranked QB in his class (247Sports Composite), had been committed to Colorado since Oct. 20.

As head coach Deion Sanders said last week, the Buffs are well aware that a commitment doesn’t mean much until the recruit signs. Fortunately, Colorado has plenty of time to find its 2025 quarterback.

The Buffs also still own a commitment from Danny O’Neil, a three-star 2024 quarterback who’s expected to sign in December before joining the program in January.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Antwann Hill Jr. (2025) tells me he has Decommitted from Colorado The 6’5 220 QB from Warner Robins, GA had been Committed to the Buffaloes since October The Top 5 QB in ‘25 holds a total of 30 Offershttps://t.co/H4mEBudNnm pic.twitter.com/PJQS9hAFBL — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 26, 2023

