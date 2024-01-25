Four-star quarterback adds Florida to busy recruiting schedule

Spring-Ford (Royersford, Pennsylvania) quarterback Matt Zollers plans to visit three programs in three days, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.

In between visits to USF and Georgia on Thursday and Saturday, respectively, Zollers will stop by the Swamp in Gainesville to meet the staff at the University of Florida.

Zollers completed just under 63 percent of his pass attempts as a junior in 2023, ending the year with 2,917 yards and 37 touchdowns. He’s a consensus four-star recruit, ranked the highest by 247Sports at No. 149 overall.

The On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four major services, puts him at No. 203 nationally and No. 14 among quarterbacks. Penn State is the favorite to land him, per the On3 recruiting prediction machine.

Florida only offered him last Friday, though, so the Gators could pick up steam after making proper introductions. However, Zollers is hoping to make his decision once basketball season ends, according to Gators Online’s Corey Bender.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire