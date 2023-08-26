Four-star QB Trever Jackson commits to Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin over Texas A&M, others

OXFORD — Trever Jackson, the top remaining uncommitted quarterback in the Class of 2024, announced his commitment to play for Ole Miss football and Lane Kiffin on Saturday.

Jackson, who plays for Jones High School in Orlando, Florida, is a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, which ranks him as the No. 15 overall quarterback in the class.

He becomes the only QB in the Rebels' recruiting class, which was ranked 22nd in the country prior to his commitment. Fellow four-star prospect Demond Williams had previously been committed to play at Ole Miss. He walked back his commitment before pledging to Arizona.

Jackson, listed at 6-foot-2.5, 185 pounds, chose Ole Miss from a final four that also included Texas A&M, UCLA and Oklahoma.

According to MaxPreps stats, Jackson completed 96 of his 162 passes last season for 1,559 yards and 16 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also carried the ball 52 times for 306 yards.

