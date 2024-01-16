Four-star QB TJ Lateef puts Colorado in top seven
Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders and his staff have been actively recruiting class of 2025 prospects this offseason. Despite missing out on top-ranked quarterback Bryce Underwood, who committed to LSU, the Buffs are trending well with several other current high school juniors.
On Saturday, 2025 four-star QB TJ Lateef dropped his top seven schools, and Colorado was included, per On3.
Here’s a look at the final seven for Lateef:
Lateef plays at Orange Lutheran High School in California and owns several other big-time offers, including Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA and Miami (FL).
According to the 247Sports Composite, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Lateef is ranked No. 19 among 2025 quarterbacks.
Here’s a look at some of his highlights from a recent camp:
2025 4-star QB @TJ_Lateef9 was sharp at @RedZone7v7Elite for @Trillion_Boys this afternoon.
Took the team down the field on the opening drive of game one. pic.twitter.com/b8zXkpol6S
— ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) January 13, 2024
After watching a few recruits decommit, Colorado is currently without any 2025 pledges, so landing Lateef would be huge.
