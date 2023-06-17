Four-star QB reclassifies but flips from Florida to Ole Miss

The Florida Gators lost a commitment from four-star 2025 quarterback Austin Simmons, who is reclassifying to the 2023 class and heading to Ole Miss two years early.

“I will be flipping my commitment and taking my talents to the University of Mississippi,” Simmons said in a lengthy statement posted on his social media announcement Saturday. “Also, after long conversations with my family and mentors, I have decided to reclassify to the class of 2023. I can wait to see what my future holds!”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Rumors had swirled about a possible reclassification since Simmons committed in April, and he admitted to Gators Wire that the family was working on the logistics of it all at the time. David Simmons, Austin’s father, has been a crucial player in this recruitment and provided some insight on how the Florida commitment fell apart.

“Florida was nice. Don’t get it twisted,” David Simmons said on Friday to the Palm Beach Post. “But the schedule is too tough and they want DJ Lagway.”

Simmons’ reclassification as a sophomore seems drastic, but he’s already 17 years and 7 months old. He also finished high school, at least academically, a few years through Florida Virtual School. That’s also how he’s played baseball in Miami and football in Pahokee (Lake Okeechobee rim).

Advertisement

More Football Recruiting!

Elite 11 takeaways for this future Florida Gators quarterback Florida WR target reclassifies, planinng official visits Gators hosting over a dozen official visitors this weekend Florida earns commitment from German offensive tackle Florida the 'top school' for this local 4-star defensive lineman

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire