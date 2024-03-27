Four-star QB Matt Zollers sets commitment date

Four-star quarterback recruit Matt Zollers plans to announce his commitment on April 4. Zollers’ top four schools are Georgia, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Missouri.

Zollers is a member of the class of 2025. He plays high school football for Spring-Ford High School in Royersford, Pennsylvania. He has unofficial spring visits with Missouri (March 20), Pittsburgh (March 28), Penn State (March 29) and Georgia (April 2).

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound quarterback is the No. 13 player at his position in the 2025 cycle. Zollers is the nation’s No. 197 recruit and No. 6 player in Pennsylvania, per 247Sports.

Zollers is a good athlete with a powerful arm. He also plays basketball at a high level for Spring-Ford. Zollers’ arm strength and mobility mean that he could finish ranked as one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2025.

The Spring-Ford star threw for 2,917 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and just two interceptions as a junior. Georgia is also heavily pursuing quarterback Julian Lewis in the class of 2025. The Bulldogs recently landed a commitment from five-star quarterback Jared Curtis in the class of 2026.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire