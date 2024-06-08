Four-star QB Jaden O’Neal speaks on ‘amazing’ trip to Colorado

Class of 2026 four-star quarterback Jaden O’Neal shared some encouraging words about his recent visit with head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

Speaking with On3’s Steve Wiltfong, the California prospect praised Sanders’ coaching style and his approach to recruiting.

“Colorado is going amazing,” O’Neal told On3. “One big takeaway is coach Deion is (an) old school coach who takes much pride in character and integrity with the players he recruits.”

O’Neal, a top-10 QB in his class (247Sports composite), picked up an offer from the Buffs last month and has also shown significant interest in the Oklahoma Sooners, Miami Hurricanes, Auburn Tigers, Washington Huskies and Florida State Seminoles, according to On3.

Colorado’s NFL-laden coaching staff is another reason why O’Neal is high on the Buffs.

“I’m loving the (coaching) staff and how experienced they are,” O’Neal told On3. “Having NFL experience truly draws my eye to this school.”

Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne On300 QB Jaden O'Neal spent his week hanging out with Deion Sanders and Colorado. “Colorado is going amazing,” O’Neal said. “One big take away is Coach Deion is old-school coach who takes much pride in character and integrity with the players he… pic.twitter.com/C3rzfFFIFu — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) June 7, 2024

