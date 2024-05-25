Four-star QB Jaden O’Neal to visit Auburn this summer

Auburn football is off to a hot start in its 2026 recruiting efforts with two commitments and a No. 7 national ranking. This summer, the Tigers will look to build its class by welcoming in one of the nation’s top quarterbacks.

Jaden O'Neal, a four-star quarterback from Long Beach, California, has scheduled a series of summer visits and included Auburn in his itinerary. Auburn will be O’Neal’s eighth visit of the summer, which will take place on June 22.

When choosing a program, O’Neal tells On3 that he wants to feel comfortable not only as an athlete but also as a student.

“Do I feel comfortable walking around there? Is it a social environment? Is it a calm environment? It will matter being in an environment that suits me,” O’Neal said. “Also, I look forward to seeing the community outside of football and how people treat football players off the field.”

In addition to Auburn, O’Neal is considering several other programs such as Texas, Florida State, Michigan, and Oklahoma. O’Neal is a top-10 quarterback of the 2026 class by all major recruiting outlets, and is the No. 11 overall recruit from California according to On3’s industry ranking.

