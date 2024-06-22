Four-star QB Antwann Hill Jr. commits to Memphis

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

One of the top uncommitted quarterbacks in the 2025 class is off the board.

Antwann Hill Jr., the No. 20-ranked QB in the country out of the Peach State, committed to Memphis over Florida on Saturday. The four-star from Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County High has been trending toward the Tigers since visiting Memphis in the spring, and made it official after officially visiting campus last weekend.

"It came down to the opportunity to get on the field earlier, that was just a big reason for me," Hill told Rivals.

"The relationships with Coach (Ryan) Silverfield and Coach (Tim) Cramsey from the time they came down and met me to now, it’s just been an incredible recruitment process with them," he expounded. "They really did a great job and will continue to do so. It was an eye-opening experience because it just made me really see the vision ... that I can really change the program and just be different from everyone else."

Hill, a one-time Colorado verbal commitment, reopened his recruitment at the tail end of his junior season.

Florida, Florida State, Memphis and Texas A&M were a number of the major programs to pursue the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder out of Georgia. The Gators and Tigers took a massive leap forward with Hill in the spring.

After the official visit to The Swamp set the tone for June, the trip to Memphis swayed momentum right back in the Tigers' corner ahead of his June 22 reveal.

"They have an up-and-coming program for sure." Hill told Tiger Sports Report.

"They love some Memphis football there, it's player-friendly," he added.

Hill is the No. 20-ranked QB in the country for the 2025 cycle and the No. 42 overall player out of the Peach State.