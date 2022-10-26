Four-star prospect Tausili Akana includes Oklahoma in his top 10

Armed with a top five recruiting class in the 2023 cycle, the Oklahoma Sooenrs already have a fantastic group of prospects pledged to arrive in Norman next year. And there’s a strong possibility that that group could get even better along the way.

One of their top remaining targets in the 2023 recruiting class, Tausili Akana narrowed his top 10 schools on Tuesday and included the Oklahoma Sooners. Akana is a top 100 player in the 247Sports Composite, ranks as the No. 12 edge rusher in the nation, and is the top player in the state of Utah.

It’s top 10 is filled with a who’s who on the recruiting trail inclduing Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, and Texas. It won’t be an easy commitment to get for the Sooners, but we’ve seen them go head-to-head with the top schools and win some of these battles.

Akana is a four-star linebacker that has the size and versatility to play along the edge. He displays good power to set the edge in the running game and good speed and agility to work around offensive tackles on the pass rush. He’s got good speed in pursuit, and his length allows him to wrap up ball carriers with ease.

According to 247Sports, Venables is leading the charge for Akana, signifying just how important this recruitment is to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Here’s a look at Akana’s top 10 and where they currently rank in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire