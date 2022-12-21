Four-star prospect Jacobe Johnson signs with the Oklahoma Sooners

The early signing period is underway, and the Oklahoma Sooners are beginning to put pen to paper with their 2023 Recruiting Class.

The No. 2 player from the state of Oklahoma won’t have to move very far from home. Jacobe Johnson is officially an Oklahoma Sooner after signing his national letter of intent.

The former Mustang Bronco is listed as an athlete but is expected to play corner for the Oklahoma Sooners. At 6-foot-3, Johnson will be a big body that can make plays on the football. His experience as a receiver has given him quite a nose for the ball.

The Sooners beat out Alabama, Michigan, Stanford, and Arkansas for Johnson’s signing. Johnson went on visits to all of those schools except for Arkansas.

Chosen for your humility off the field and your competitive edge on it. Welcome to the Oklahoma family @JacobeJohnson24! 🧬 https://t.co/A58DHug8a2#OUDNA | #CHO23N pic.twitter.com/J6ked9OF9u — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 21, 2022

Unlike many of his fellow OU signees, Johnson did not run track, but he did play basketball. Brent Venables and company seem to really like these multi-sport athletes.

Johnson is yet another 247Sports Composite top 100 prospect and is the fourth-ranked athlete in the 2023 class. The Sooners landed two of the top ten players from Oklahoma: Johnson and another athlete, Eric McCarty.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire