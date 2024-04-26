Four-star prospect Billy Richmond commits to Arkansas basketball, John Calipari

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Another elite high school prospect is following John Calipari to Arkansas basketball.

Billy Richmond announced his pledge to the Razorbacks Tuesday. He was previously committed to Calipari and Kentucky, but Richmond never signed his national letter of intent and backed off that commitment shortly after the new Arkansas head coach's departure from Lexington.

Richmond's commitment gives the Hogs two high-level high school pledges in as many days after five-star Boogie Fland announced he would be a Razorback Thursday evening.

According to the 247sports Composite, Richmond is the 25th-ranked player and the No. 9 small forward in the country. Richmond originally chose Kentucky over Alabama, Memphis and LSU.

Richmond is a Memphis native who played at Camden High School (N.J.). He averaged 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks during his senior season.

His father, also named Billy Richmond, played for Calipari at Memphis during the early 2000s.

The 6-foot-6 forward is a lefty wing with skills that could make him a guard at the next level. He is a good finisher around the rim and aggressive driver when he gets to the strong left hand. The biggest room for improvement lies with his jump shot.

Richmond is the third 2024 high school commit for Arkansas, joining Karter Knox and Fland in following Calipari to Fayetteville. Arkansas also added Kentucky transfer Zvonimir Ivišić through the portal to give the Hogs four scholarship players.

Calipari was officially announced as the Arkansas basketball coach on April 10, one week after Eric Musselman’s departure to Southern Cal. He arrived in Fayetteville with zero scholarship players on the roster.

