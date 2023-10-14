Four-star power forward Josiah Moseley takes Villanova over USC

Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point 2024 four-star power forward Josiah Moseley has committed to Villanova.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound senior chose the Villanova Wildcats over offers from USC, Texas, Georgia Tech, Texas Tech and others.

According to On3’s Top-150 Player Rankings, Moseley is the No. 100 overall prospect in the 2024 class. He’s also the No. 25 power forward and the No. 8 player in the state of Texas.

“I chose Villanova because my visit there was unique,” Moseley told On3. “I enjoyed their style of play and how intense their practices are because it’s similar to what my coach builds into us at Stony Point. The fact that they are a Blue Blood program with a successful history of developing NBA-ready forwards makes the decision even better.”

Moseley is considered a four-star recruit by On3 but a three-star by 247sports, Rivals and ESPN. 247sports’ composite rankings, which include input from other recruiting sites, rank him as the 128th-best player in the 2024 class and the sixth-ranked player in Texas.

NEWS: 2024 four-star forward Josiah Moseley tells me he’s committed to Villanova. Ranked 100th in the class, Moseley chose the Wildcats over Texas, USC, and Georgia Tech. Story: https://t.co/hmTxAsLDfG pic.twitter.com/3uNc8YtbNH — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) October 8, 2023

