Four-star point guard Chance Mallory remaining open

ROCK HILL, S.C. – If you had to sum up Chance Mallory’s mentality and impact as a point guard with one reference point it would undoubtedly be citing the game this high school season when he snagged 22 rebounds.

Mallory is 5-foot-9.

“I’m always gonna bring that toughness and leave it all out there,” said Mallory, who checks in at No. 87 overall in the 2025 Rivals150. “I think my biggest motivation this summer is to win that UAA title again.”

*****

2024 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2025 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team

2026 Rankings: Top 100

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter

*****

Mallory did his part on Saturday, scoring 26 points in a 78-73 loss to the Riverside Hawks at the Under Armour Association.

Mallory helped Team Thrill capture the UAA title in 16U last summer and now he’s putting all of his focus into winning at the 17U level, while providing balance as a lead guard.

“I’m just trying to be more of a floor general, while also showcasing my scoring ability,” Mallory said. “I’m just working on picking my spots and getting my teammates the ball in the best situations for them.”

He achieved that this high school season, leading St. Anne’s Belfield to a 26-4 record, averaging 26 points, five assist and eight rebounds a game.

That production has kept constant communication coming from Virginia, Tennessee, Clemson, Virginia Tech and Villanova.

Mallory has taken a handful of unofficial visits to Virginia, Villanova, Virginia Tech, VCU, Clemson and Tennessee.

“I’m saving my official visits for the fall,” Mallory said. “My plan is to let the summer play out and see what comes in. I’m open to everyone at this point. For me, it’s all about the fit and the opportunity. I want to be in a system that gives me freedom and I want be at a place where I trust the staff and have a great relationship with them.”