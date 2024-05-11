Four-star PG Jerry Easter’s stock continues to rise

The Blade

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. – It’s not that Jerry Easter was overconfident but coming into the Nike EYBL season, the 6-foot-6 point guard knew that after suiting up for La Lumiere in the Nike EYBL Scholastic this high school season, he’d be better equipped to make an impact this spring.

In a league with the likes of top overall player in the 2024 class Cooper Flagg and other McDonald’s All Americans such as Liam McNeeley, Donnie Freeman, VJ Edgecombe and Derik Queen, Easter ranked No. 4 overall in scoring, averaging 18.2 points a game to go along with 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

“Oh I definitely feel like playing in that league gave me an advantage,” said Easter, who checks in at No. 34 overall in the Rivals150. “It was tough every game going against the best players in the world at my age. It makes you raise your level of play and makes you take it up a notch.”

Easter said his primary focus for the spring/summer is thinking through scenarios to exploit mismatches for he and his teammates.

“When I have smaller guards on me, I’m trying to make things easier for me, so I’ll post them or shoot the pull-up over them quicker,” Easter said. “Then easier actions and pick-and-roll and things like that. I just want to be a more complete player.”

Music to the ears of schools such as Baylor, Ohio State, Michigan State, Oregon, Miami, Georgia Tech, UCLA and Florida State, among others.

Easter has already taken official visits to Georgia Tech and Oregon and unofficials to Michigan State and Ohio State.

He’s set up an official to Baylor for early September and is “in the process of setting updates for other schools.”

In addition to his three-level scoring ability and instincts as a playmaker, Easter has made himself even more of a commodity for coaches because of openness position-wise.

“You never know what might happen with the portal, so I’m good with being off the ball too,” Easter said. “You might have upperclassmen come in with experience that they want on the ball more, then I’ll be ready. I know I can impact the game in a big way wherever I am.”

As for his plans on when he could announce where he’ll suit up at the next level, Easter said don’t expect a flare for the dramatics.

“I don’t see the point of all the list cutting and all that; I’ve never understood that,” Easter said. “I’ll probably just pick. I want to be where I feel like it’s my second home and it’s the right fit. I think I will probably decide by January or February at the latest.”