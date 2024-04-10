Four-star PG Jeremiah Green talks Houston, A, other options

FORT WORTH, Texas – Jeremiah Green played his junior season at Kansas' Sunrise Christian Academy, but the Lone Star State-born point guard still considers North Texas his home.

His recruitment reflects that feeling, as schools such as Houston and Texas A&M feel extremely involved in his early process. Rivals recently spoke with Green about where things stand in his process and which programs are in the mix to land his letter of intent.

*****

ON OFFICIAL VISITS HE TOOK IN THE FALL:

“I already took officials to Auburn, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M.”

ON TEXAS A&M:

“I’ve known those coaches for a long time. I've known them since, like, eighth grade. They are just telling me they want me to come in, play the role I always play and help them win as many games as possible.”

ON HOW OFTEN HE WATCHES THE AGGIES:

“I watched them play some in the tournament. I love the way they play. The game against Nebraska was crazy. I like the way they get stops, get rebounds and then get out and score. It appeals to me. I really like it over there.”

ON OFFICIAL VISITS HE IS CURRENTLY SCHEDULING:

“I know I am gonna go to Houston for sure. They really like me and want me to come help them win there. They see me as a leader and want me to come in to be kind of like Jamal Shead is right now as a leader.”

ON KELVIN SAMPSON:

“He’s really chill. He’s a people person. I think a lot of people think he is really strict but he’s a really nice guy. Off the court, he’s a really good dude that cares a lot about his players.”

ON WHAT HE’S LOOKING FOR IN A COLLEGE PROGRAM:

“I want a coaching staff that loves me off the court as much as they do on the court. Then, also an area that feels like home for me.”

RIVALS' REACTION

Green has long seemed extremely interested in Houston, and the Cougars should be monitored closely going forward. That said, there are plenty of other programs in the mix for Green, who is nowhere near making a decision.

Kansas, Texas A&M and Auburn are among the other schools that feel like serious players for the time being. Oklahoma State was involved with Green before the coaching staff was dismissed on March 14, so it will be interesting to see if the new Cowboys regime attempts to re-engage once it's in place.