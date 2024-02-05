Four-star PG Jeremiah Green places Colorado in top 10 schools

Class of 2025 four-star point guard Jeremiah Green announced his top 10 schools on Saturday, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

Along with Colorado, four other Big 12 men’s basketball programs made his list: Kansas, Kansas State, Houston and TCU. His remaining schools included Texas A&M, Auburn, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia.

Green, a 6-foot-3 point guard, is the top-ranked 2025 prospect in Texas, per 247sports. This season, he has been leading the backcourt of Sunrise Christian Prep and recently dropped a 19-point, 11-assist game at the Hoophall Classic on Jan. 15.

In an interview with On3, the top-60 national recruit spoke on what he’s searching for in a college program:

“Somewhere I could go make an impact immediately. Somewhere that they feel comfortable going through the highs and lows with me and somewhere I feel like I could develop the most and give it the best chance to go to league.”

As seen with projected lottery pick Cody Williams this season, CU men’s basketball head coach Tad Boyle has allowed top talent to thrive in Boulder.

Boyle is still searching for his first 2025 commit.

2025 4-star PG Jeremiah Green is down to 10 schools, he tells @On3Recruits. Top-60 prospect nationally. Story: https://t.co/WpjFJ90sWB pic.twitter.com/u4LyXKbAEk — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) February 3, 2024

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire