Four-star Peach State IOL sets Florida visit date in late March

The opening of the college football contact period means that the Florida Gators will be rolling the red carpet back out for some of the top prospects from around the nation. While names have already popped up for the opening weekend, the remainder of the month’s schedule is also filling out as well.

Four-star interior offensive lineman Juan Gaston out of Atlanta (Georgia) Westlake recently revealed his spring visit plans to 247Sports — an itinerary that includes a stop in Gainesville. The massive 6-foot-7-inch, 345-pound lineman plans to see what the Orange and Blue have to offer on Saturday, March 30.

The Peach State product also plans on visiting the Auburn Tigers on March 16 and the Florida State Seminoles on March 23 for his spring swing. Gaston also has four official visits already set, which starts with a late May visit with the Georgia Bulldogs followed by a stop with the South Carolina Gamecocks for the weekend of June 7.

He will also venture out to the Lone Star State for a visit with the Texas Longhorns and then swing up to see the Oregon Ducks for the weekend of June 21. That leaves one spot left, which Florida is contending against the Tennessee Volunteers and USC Trojans for.

Gaston is ranked No. 124 overall and No. 12 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 144 and 9, respectively.

UGA has one crystal ball prediction from 247Sports while On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the ‘Dawgs a 51.1% chance of landing him; South Carolina (20.1%), Oregon (13.0%) and Tennessee (3.9%) trail behind.

