Four-star OT Julian Marks staying home to play for Kansas

The second time could be the charm for Olathe (Kan.) four-star offensive tackle Julian Marks. The lineman announced his commitment to Kansas on Sunday at the conclusion of his official visit in Lawrence. He was previously committed to Missouri.

Marks is the fifth commitment of the 2025 class for the Jayhawks. He’s the highest-rated prospect in the class.

WHAT MARKS BRINGS TO THE JAYHAWKS

Marks is one of the most versatile players in Kansas this cycle. He’s got great size (6-8, 275) but he’s not just a big body. Marks has impressive athleticism which can be attributed to his basketball background as well. He's shown an ability to excel on both the hardwood and the gridiron.

His recruitment started with him being recruited as a defensive end. So, even if he didn’t crack the two-deep soon at tackle, he has the ability to flip over to the defensive line and give that a shot. Big men are gold in today’s college football. The Jayhawks just landed one with a lot of versatility and updside.





WHAT MARS MEANS TO KANSAS

“I looked at all the pros and cons of being a hometown hero,” Marks said.

That quote gives you a glimpse into why this commitment is a big deal for Kansas. Coach Lance Leipold has done a great job at Kansas. He’s raised the profile of a program that doesn’t land many blue-chip recruits. The team landed four players rated as four-stars by Rivals last cycle.

Getting Marks in the class now gave the team their first this cycle.

It’s a great year for talent in the Sunflower State. The state has six prospects rated as four-stars. Other than Marks it’s unclear if the program leads for any of the others. Getting one committed to perhaps cause a domino effect is massive for perception right now.



