Four-star OT, former Alabama commit, projected to commit to UGA

Four-star offensive line recruit Mason Short is projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs, per 247Sports. Short recently decommitted from the Alabama Crimson Tide after visiting the Georgia Bulldogs on the weekend of Jan. 13. Nick Saban’s retirement certainly factored into Short’s decision.

The Georgia Bulldogs and numerous other top college football programs have been aggressively recruiting against Alabama since Nick Saban’s retirement.

Mason Short is ranked as the No. 160 player in the class of 2025. Short is considered the No. 8 interior offensive lineman and the No. 23 player in Georgia, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound interior offensive lineman plays high school football for Evans High School in Evans, Georgia. Short is a member of the class of 2025 and is a junior.

Short attended the Georgia-Tennessee basketball game and checked out UGA’s indoor practice facility on his visit to Athens. What should Georgia fans know about Mason Short?

BREAKING: Four-Star OL Mason Short (2025) tells me he has Decommitted from Alabama The 6’6 315 OL from Evans, GA had been Committed to the Crimson Tide since April Holds a total of 20 Offershttps://t.co/hQO7xtZMkR pic.twitter.com/NwXcHgSmsb — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 16, 2024

