Four-star OT, former Alabama commit, projected to commit to UGA
Four-star offensive line recruit Mason Short is projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs, per 247Sports. Short recently decommitted from the Alabama Crimson Tide after visiting the Georgia Bulldogs on the weekend of Jan. 13. Nick Saban’s retirement certainly factored into Short’s decision.
The Georgia Bulldogs and numerous other top college football programs have been aggressively recruiting against Alabama since Nick Saban’s retirement.
Mason Short is ranked as the No. 160 player in the class of 2025. Short is considered the No. 8 interior offensive lineman and the No. 23 player in Georgia, per 247Sports.
The 6-foot-6, 305-pound interior offensive lineman plays high school football for Evans High School in Evans, Georgia. Short is a member of the class of 2025 and is a junior.
Short attended the Georgia-Tennessee basketball game and checked out UGA’s indoor practice facility on his visit to Athens. What should Georgia fans know about Mason Short?
Smart visited Mason Short via helicopter
Go Dawgs 🐶🐶 @KirbySmartUGA pic.twitter.com/ngVJFE5d27
— Mason Short ✞ (@MasonShort_) January 16, 2024
Smart visits with Short's family
Momma looks pretty happy @RustyMansell_ @JedMay_ pic.twitter.com/FmrSERJ9t8
— Mason Short ✞ (@MasonShort_) January 16, 2024
Short on his recent visit to UGA
Great day at UGA #GoDawgs🐶 @KirbySmartUGA pic.twitter.com/tBpoKPCkrl
— Mason Short ✞ (@MasonShort_) January 13, 2024
Short checked out a UGA basketball game
What a game!! pic.twitter.com/culgCGcpQz
— Mason Short ✞ (@MasonShort_) January 13, 2024
Short's decommitment from Alabama
BREAKING: Four-Star OL Mason Short (2025) tells me he has Decommitted from Alabama
The 6’6 315 OL from Evans, GA had been Committed to the Crimson Tide since April
Holds a total of 20 Offershttps://t.co/hQO7xtZMkR pic.twitter.com/NwXcHgSmsb
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 16, 2024
Ohio State is also in the mix
Ohio State in the house this morning at Evans! @CoachJFrye @EHSKnightsFB @RustyMansell_ @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/Skifu2U6Bs
— Barrett Davis (@barrettdavis4) January 16, 2024
Short in the UGA practice facility
— Mason Short ✞ (@MasonShort_) January 13, 2024
Another picture of Smart at Evans High School
The guys !! 🐶🐶 @KirbySmartUGA @RustyMansell_ @jeffsentell pic.twitter.com/fPrEzXBEMm
— Mason Short ✞ (@MasonShort_) January 16, 2024