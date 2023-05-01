Four-star OT Fletcher Westphal puts Auburn in top 5

Auburn is in the top group for four-star offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal who announced his top five schools Sunday.

The 6-foot-8, 305-pounder included Auburn, Florida, Arkansas, Clemson, and Georgia in his final group. The Leesburg, Virginia native has visited each of his finalists multiple times and has taken three trips to the Plains.

He is the No. 244 overall recruit and No. 22 offensive tackle in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 5 player from Virginia.

Offensive line coach Jake Thornton and Hugh Freeze are both recruiting Westphal and have made sure to let him know he is a key target for Auburn.

The Tigers have already landed five commitments in the 2024 recruiting cycle but are still looking for their first commitment along the offensive line.

Top 5… Grateful for the relationships I’ve built over the last year. Thank you to every coach that has poured into me. I can’t thank you enough. @TuscaroraFB @336Edits pic.twitter.com/uHtNmgpq2Z — Fletcher Westphal (@FletcherWestph1) April 30, 2023

