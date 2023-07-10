Four-star OT Fletcher Westphal picks Florida over Auburn

Auburn’s hunt for its first offensive line commitment in the 2024 recruiting cycle is still going after four-star offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal picked the Florida Gators over Auburn, Clemson and others on Monday.

The 6-foot-8, 295-pounder took multiple trips to the Plains and included them in his top five schools but never returned for an official visit. That would prove costly as Auburn fell out of the race to land the elite tackle.

July has been an up-and-down month for Auburn on the recruiting trail, they landed four-star defensive lineman Malk Blocton and three-star linebacker D'Angelo Barber. However, they missed out on one of their top targets when five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman shockingly committed to the Texas A&M Aggies.

Auburn will now have to look elsewhere for help along the offensive line and some top targets include four-star interior offensive lineman Preston Taumua and four-star offensive tackle DeAndre Carter. Other names to watch our Jameson Riggs and Reese Baker.

